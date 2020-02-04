MANKATO — A collaboration between a local clinic and university aims to bridge the gap between medical and oral health care for children.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Minnesota State University rolled out expanded dental services at Mayo's Eastridge clinic in late 2019. Dental hygiene students and dental faculty provide dental care, while the clinic’s medical teams identify patients who need it during medical appointments.
The partners will now expand the pilot project this year by adding X-rays and restorative care fillings on-site.
With dental disease being the top chronic disease among children, Dr. Erin Westfall of Eastridge said the project is about prevention for patients who aren’t able to access dental care.
“Hopefully by bringing dental into the health team in a collaborative practice, we can address all needs of the patients at the time of the visit,” said the family medicine physician.
The medical team finds out whether patients have a regular dentist at appointments. If not, the patients can receive exams, cleanings, sealants and other care from the students and faculty.
The clinic’s pediatrics and family medicine departments started performing oral health assessments and fluoride varnishes for children up to age 5 in 2014. The pilot project added more services and expanded the age to 18 and younger.
Westfall reached out to the MSU’s College of Allied Health and Nursing about the idea, said Brigette Cooper, the college’s dental education department chair. From there, the students and faculty began seeing patients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The work is an opportunity for the students to see real patients as part of a medical team, Cooper said.
“They’re working in a new environment that they’ve never been able to work in before,” she said. “Being part of the medical team has been eye-opening and very rewarding for the dental hygiene students.”
The project accepts dental insurance and Medical Assistance. Care is also available at reduced costs for patients facing financial barriers.
