At age 13, Bill Thelemann’s farm roots already ran deep. His family’s Sharon Township farm rests amidst the corn and soybean fields in the heart of rural Le Sueur County.
Fifty years later, the fifth-generation Thelemann farm is just a stone’s throw away from the sprawling 131-acre phenomena called the Pioneer Power Show. As an original member, the 1978 Le Sueur graduate now has his eyes on the next 50.
Huge crowds hit the three-day celebration, much of it images of years gone by. Thelemann, president of the Pioneer Power Association, estimated that Saturday’s attendance topped 10,000 and Sunday’s had to be close. But it was Sunday’s parade finale that had Thelemann hopeful for the show’s future.
For the first time, the Power Show’s final parade through the grounds was led by more than 50 youth and young farm families.
“I think it was a fantastic idea,” Thelemann said. “We want to try to get them involved. We need them. That’s what it’s going to take.”
While he was touched by the intergenerational show during the hour-and-a-half parade, he acknowledges it won’t be easy.
Through the past 50 years, farming has changed, as seen by the long lineup of draft horses, antique tractors and combines. Family farms are shrinking; corporate farming grows.
“I’m really afraid it’s going to be in the hands of a few,” Thelemann reflects. “It’s really sad to see. The family farm, it’s maybe going to be gone.”
But in the heart of Le Sueur County, he still sees the strength of many family farms. Thelemann said he’s taking time to visit with the young farmers, the even younger participants in Sunday’s parade, some like his, fifth-generation farm families.
“They’ll remember this one and we’re hoping they will want to come back for the next 50,” Thielemann said, who noted his 13-year-old grandson is actually helping in the blacksmith shop.
Pioneer power a-plenty
The 50th Pioneer Power Show was much like the previous years, with long lines of antique tractors, a mix of food vendors and a wide range of young and old visitors, with miniature train rides to old-time threshing shows and a working blacksmith shop and print shop.
Robert Adamek, 79, of Elko, who retired from farming two years ago, comes for the threshing exhibition. It was what the show originated as, when threshing machines powered the rural farm scenes.
“Yup, I come for the threshing part,” Adamek said. “We did that before we went to combines.”
In 1974, local farmer Dave Preuhs started his first threshing bee, three years before the formal organizational efforts to form the Le Sueur County Power Association. And in ‘79, as the show outgrew the Preuhs farm grove, it was moved to its current site.
Today, some 500 members of the association keep the show going, including four officers and six directors forming the board. The group also hosted the 47th Le Sueur County Power Show “Swap Meet” on April 24-26.
“It’s always such a great group of guys and gals,” Thelemann said, recalling how those first year’s members greeted him at age 13. “They made me feel comfortable and welcome.”
Thelemann hopes he’s doing the same, including his grandchildren. Just prior to the 12:30 p.m. Sunday parade, he gave them a loving pep talk, encouraging them to yell loud and applaud during the parade.
And as that lineup of youngsters on foot, followed by antique tractors, creeped through the grounds, the knowledgeable play-by-play parade announcer, Dave Morrison, offered these words:
“We hope these youngsters are the future of the Pioneer Power Show.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.