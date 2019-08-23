A showcase of gas and steam engine machinery southeast of Le Sueur also has several activities and food venues that draw crowds from miles around through Sunday.
Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Show features include a mechanical musicologist, embroidery demonstrations and exhibits of miniature engines and printing presses.
“It’s become a family tradition where we park about four campers near each other for the weekend — we call it Kroyer Corners,” said Phyllis Kroyer, of Jordan.
She and her husband, Ron, are former volunteers who used to flip pancakes and wash dishes on the Pioneer Power grounds.
Friday afternoon they were enjoying not having any duties as well as a beef commercial from a vendor, Home Plate in Le Center.
For the restaurateur, Essie Mostaghimi, a longtime veteran of Pioneer Power, business started out slow Friday.
Perhaps that’s because of competition with the second day of the State Fair, he said. Mostaghimi predicts a busier weekend because the forecast is for moderate temperatures and no rain.
“When the weather is nice, more people come out,” he said.
Rain or shine, visitors may stop by the Ladies Building and visit with volunteers as they demonstrate wool spinning, stocking knitting and other crafts.
Margaret Traxler, of Le Center, wore a bonnet and pioneer dress during her embroidery presentation.
Twin Cities residents Rick Peterson and Mike Hage make and sell straw brooms.
“We do this all the old-fashioned way,” Peterson said.
“And when we spot kids that are watching, we invite them to help us make a broom,” Hage said.
Ralph Schultze, of Belle Plaine, lists his profession as mechanical musicologist when he hands out his business card.
He amuses children by cranking up his bubble-making machine and playing lively circus-style music on a carousel organ.
“I’ve seen lots of them stop by and break into dance,” he said.
Parades of antique machinery also bring in spectators.
The air was filled with the hints of back-fire smoke and the sounds of steam whistles “putt-putting”and “ker-dunk, ker-dunking” from old engines.
Inside the Miniatureland building, however, the machines displayed on glass counters quietly went about their business of spinning wheels and lifting gears. David Leinonen, of Cokato, was on hand to discuss the Canfield Model he was refueling.
“I enjoy this kind of show. I do about six or seven a year,” Leinonen said.
He’s demonstrated miniature engines throughout Minnesota and as far away as Oregon and Ohio.
Leinonen will explain how the engines operate by a process that involves heating and cooling air.
“You get kids and you get old people who come to watch. Some stop by (at Pioneer Power) every year and they still can’t figure out why the machines make so little noise,” he said.
Arthur Oienes, of Shakopee, said he finds the miniatures interesting, but the large gas and steam engines set up outdoors also grab his attention.
Patrick and Shane Skelton brought several of their large antique tractors in from the Twin Cities. When the Ireland natives moved to the States, Patrick had several of the giant engines shipped over. The Skeltons have been at Pioneer Power about 10 years in a row, Patrick said.
He was working on an engine that hadn’t been fired up in 30 years.
