LE SUEUR — A small group of weavers arrived on the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association's grounds early Friday, ahead of an opening-day crowd of fans of all things yesteryear.
By noon, a loom in use was making rhythmic sounds that echoed through the big Home Demonstrations building. That weaving music — similar to that of a wooden screen door being gently closed shut repeatedly — joined the event's mechanical chorus of steam engines whistling, tractors putt-putting and the mill sawing of wood planks.
"On one of the looms, we are making a runner out of beautiful, old fabric," said LeeAnn Larson, of Elysian.
"We are trying to do more demonstrations and to offer more than just something for people to look at while walking by — and I think we are succeeding," said weaver Dianne Gahler, of Elysian.
Several people stopped to ask questions of the weavers at work. One of the most recently donated floor looms was undergoing extensive cleaning Friday morning.
As she wiped off its wooden pieces, Terry Roessler, of North Mankato, offered an assessment of the century-old Union loom.
"It's got all its working parts, but it needs a new apron. They are kind of like cars; you have to keep tweaking and tuning them," Roessler said.
Nancy Krenik, of Madison Lake, spent a good part of the morning seated at a wooden frame especially designed to hold large spools of thread. Sometimes two days are needed to prepare the hundreds of strings used as the foundation of a woven piece, she said.
"We use cotton-polyester because it's strong," Krenik said.
All three of Pioneer Power's hand-operated machines needed warping cord attached to their heddles. Linda Beer, of Cleveland, was preparing one of the looms. She intends the 1875 model to be used during demonstrations scheduled throughout the weekend.
Once the chore of warping a loom was completed, the crew of women began unwinding grapefruit-size balls of long strips of rags. By the end of the day Friday, those remnants would be transformed into sturdy woven rugs.
"We are using things that are usually tossed out," Krenik said.
Fabric reuse is not a new idea, the weavers were quick to explain.
"Those old-timers know how to recycle. We've kind of lost that skill," Beer said.
She then pointed to an example of how to repurpose an item of clothing — two skeletal pair of jeans sans most of their fabric — displayed on a wall of the building.
"They are my husband's, or what's left of them," Beer said.
Salvaged denim will be used in future weavings; the zippers and back pockets went to friends who'll use them in craft projects; the sturdily sewn seams have been set aside for use in one of Beer's DIY holiday creations.
Although Pioneer Power's weaving crew is all-female, working at a loom has never been an art reserved for women, said Larson, who is prepared to give impromptu craft history lessons this weekend.
In early times, weavers were predominately men, she said.
Larson's duties include arranging all demonstrations in the building. A basket weaver is new to the roster this year.
Attendees may say they are watching demonstrations in the "Ladies Building." That old-fashioned moniker doesn't fully describe the volunteers who show their craft skills at Pioneer Power. A perennial favorite attraction features men who show how brooms are made.
The weavers at Pioneer Power work well with others at the event and have enjoyed a deep friendship between each other over the years.
Weaver Deborah Paasch, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, travels to the rural Le Sueur show with her husband, a tractor collector.
Their first trip to Pioneer Power was a search for parts. Paasch's husband found an old machinery heaven, and she discovered the Home Demonstrations building.
"I learned how to weave here 20-25 years ago," Paasch said. "It's been our vacation ever since."
