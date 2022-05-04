MANKATO — The pilot and sole occupant of a plane that crashed at the Mankato Regional Airport Tuesday night suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the man is 78 years old and the crash happened as he was approaching the runway at 7:48 p.m. He was transported to the Mankato hospital.
The plane is in a field adjacent to the runway and will remain in place for federal investigators to study. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on their way to the airport Wednesday morning.
The aircraft, a 1997 Vans 6A, is based out of the Mankato Airport and was not a North Star Aviation plane. North Star provides the planes for students training to be pilot through the Minnesota State University aviation program.
