MANKATO — Planned Parenthood’s Mankato clinic remains open following the nonprofit’s exit from federal Title X funding, but providers are informing patients their care might not be fully covered anymore.
The reproductive health care organization withdrew from Title X funding Monday due the Trump administration’s rule prohibiting providers from referring patients to abortion services. About 43 percent of patients at the Mankato Planned Parenthood, which doesn’t provide abortions, relied on Title X funds for portions of their care.
The loss of funding means some patients will “fall through the cracks” if other programs don’t cover the costs, said Jennifer Aulwes, Planned Parenthood spokesperson.
“The reality is it’s going to mean that patient will get an unexpected bill or learn in the clinics they’re having to pay for something they haven’t had to before,” she said.
Two days after Planned Parenthood’s withdrew from Title X, she said clinics already saw patients walk out of appointments because the services they sought were no longer covered.
Abortion services account for 3.4% of patient care provided by Planned Parenthood, according to the nonprofit’s 2017-2018 annual report. The majority of Planned Parenthood’s clinical care, 89.2%, was for sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, contraception and other women’s health services.
Aulwes said the setback doesn’t mean Planned Parenthood plans to scale back operations at any of its clinics.
“We don’t have any clinical closure plans right now,” she said. “We really want our patients to know our doors are open. We’re here and we’ll work with them to have as much of their care covered as possible.”
The Title X funding Planned Parenthood was receiving could be up for grabs by organizations that will comply with the new rule. Beverly Miller, director of the local 40 Days for Life campaign to end abortion, said she’d like to see pregnancy support organizations like Mankato’s Options for Women and Birthright receive the funding instead.
“With Planned Parenthood denying it, now it’s up for grabs,” she said. “My prayer is these organizations will receive more funding. If we’re going to say we’re pro-life, we need to walk with women after they choose life.”
Planned Parenthood had opportunities to work within the rules, she said. To her, the nonprofit’s refusal to do so shows they’re more an abortion provider than a health care provider.
In announcing its exit from Title X, Planned Parenthood said compliance with the new rule would be unethical because it would force providers to withhold the full range of health options from patients. Aulwes said the government dictating what providers can and can’t say to patients isn’t a route Planned Parenthood wanted to go down.
“It’s more that our doctors are not going to withhold information from the patient in exchange for grant funding,” she said. “It’s just really problematic when you set that precedent of a doctor’s interaction.”
