MANKATO — There may not be another Blue Earth County road that’s asked to do more things than County Road 5, according to county Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
Better known as Third Avenue in Mankato, it is a heavyweight industrial road serving large construction companies, trucking firms, agricultural processing facilities, power plants, a construction materials disposal site, a truck stop and a hardware distribution center.
At the same time, there’s an expectation of beauty for much of Third Avenue. North of Highway 14, the road is part of the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway.
It’s a road that also has to be nimble enough to serve as a safe route to the Germania Park residential neighborhood, to a daycare center, to a cemetery, to an ambitious housing development being planned for the Jefferson Quarry and to rural subdivision where homes carry market values ranging from $300,000 to more than $800,000.
For drivers arriving from west of Mankato looking to head downtown or to the Madison Avenue commercial district, Third Avenue is a connecting route.
And the road has to do all its work while being crossed twice, at grade, by freight trains from each of the railroads serving Mankato.
“It’s hard to pick another road that has that many (duties),” Thilges said. “Third Avenue is a little bit of a different animal.”
With a mile-long stretch of Third Avenue slated for reconstruction from Riverfront Drive to Highway 14 in 2025, the county is working with the city and Lime Township on a corridor study of the entire nearly five-mile length of County Road 5.
The goal is a redesign that allows the road to perform as well as possible for trucks, trains, bikes, walkers and drivers.
Beginning last fall, a consultant hired by the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization has been focused on studying the road, looking at future demands and creating alternatives. Those options will be presented to the Mankato City Council Monday night, followed by presentations and requests for feedback from the Lime Township Board on Tuesday, the County Board on March 14 and the general public on March 16.
“We’re going to be identifying the key issues,” Thilges said. “... One of the big ones will be an intersection control evaluation study at the interchange with U.S. Highway 14.”
The county already did a major fix of a similar interchange where Highway 14 meets Riverfront Drive, adding a pair of tear-drop roundabouts at the ramps connecting Riverfront to the highway. That 2021 project, which alleviated worsening rush-hour backups on the westbound Highway 14 off-ramp, has been well-received by drivers.
But it’s yet to be decided whether a similar approach — versus traffic lights or some other design — is the best option for Third Avenue. Owners and managers of some of the industrial properties along Third Avenue attempted a takedown of any consideration of a multi-lane roundabout, although opinions from other users of the road will also impact the final decision, Thilges said.
An interchange improvement of some sort will be needed in the next 20 years to keep some of the ramps from reaching failing grades in terms of safety and delays, according to preliminary analysis. The ramp intersections have already reached the “critical crash rate” threshold.
Drivers don’t escape danger when they get past the intersections. The entire segment from Riverfront to Lind Street (the street just north of the ADM soybean processing plant) has crash rates double the critical rate, and most of the other segments have above-average crash rates.
The study has examined changing the number of lanes on Third Avenue, which consists of two through-lanes in each direction — and no turn lanes — for most of its run within the city. Cutting back to three lanes — one through lane in each direction rather than two, plus a new center lane dedicated to left turns — would create the option of a wide trail on one side of Third Avenue south of Highway 14.
North of Highway 14, the impact of dropping back to three lanes would be even more apparent — eliminating a center median and creating for the first time grassy boulevards separating sidewalks from vehicles. In addition, it would allow one of the sidewalks to be converted into a wider trail.
Farther north, where Third Avenue is a two-lane road, the study is considering the benefits of adding a center lane for left-turning traffic.
The study also analyzed adding a fifth lane through the most industrialized portions of the roadway on each side of Highway 14. That would allow for the continuation of two through-lanes in each direction plus a center turn lane. However, the analysis found that a five-lane design would not only be more expensive, it would be less safe while also precluding pedestrian upgrades.
The preliminary cost estimates for all of the options taking top position in safety, expense and functionality total more than $26 million.
The future intersection study will provide estimates of how much additional money would be needed for fixes at the Highway 14 interchange. (The roundabouts at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive cost $2.7 million two years ago.)
Basic safety improvements at the railroad crossing south of Highway 14 would cost as much as $700,000 without mitigating traffic delays. Adding a bridge or tunnel to allow trains to pass without impeding Third Avenue traffic would cost $20 million to $50 million.
“We’re really at the stage where we’re trying to get some feedback on the different alternatives,” Thilges said.
Finally, the study is taking at least a brief look at the possibility of someday rerouting the southernmost piece of Third Avenue through a portion of the Mankato Quarry so that it meets Riverfront Drive at the same spot as Madison Avenue. According to the study, the result of that four-quadrant intersection would be better traffic operations, safety improvements and superior “regional connectivity” by creating a seamless route to Madison Avenue from Highway 14.
The improvement will have to wait until stone processing in the Mankato Quarry comes to a close and redevelopment of the site begins, according to Thilges.
“That’s something the city and county are interested in doing, making that a better, safer intersection,” he said.
The final report is to be completed by the end of May.
