MANKATO — A $14.2 million Marriott hotel development in downtown Mankato received the unanimous recommendation of the Planning Commission Wednesday night, albeit with numerous conditions.
The Planning Commission’s review focused on how the five-story SpringHill Suites hotel meshes with city planning and zoning codes, design standards, parking requirements and other technical details. The commissioners concluded that the hotel will meet municipal codes provided that a long list of conditions, to be enforced through a development agreement with the city, are met.
The major unsolved issue involves the loss of public parking downtown because the hotel is to be constructed above and into the Cherry Street Ramp, a 156-stall municipally owned structure that offers free public parking. The hotel will eliminate 35 of the 156 stalls in the ramp to make room for a ground-floor lobby, swimming pool, exercise room and other hotel amenities. And Marriott guests will have first crack at as many as 117 parking stalls — one for each room in the hotel.
“The issue will be what happens with the replacement parking,” said Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
That’s the No. 1 condition on a list of 16 in the conditional use permit that now moves to the City Council on March 9 for final action.
The fate of the project, however, may still rest on a request by Downtown Mankato Properties LLC for $2.5 million in city and county tax subsidies that will need to be approved by the City Council and the Blue Earth County Board. The Planning Commission’s purview doesn’t include financial assistance, so there were no discussions or recommendations on those matters.
The project will be taking advantage of federal tax breaks through the “Opportunity Zones” provision in the 2017 federal tax bill that provides substantial capital gains tax savings for redevelopment investments in certain low-income census tracts nationwide. But Downtown Mankato Properties, led by Gordon Awsumb, is seeking a $1.3 million tax abatement from the city to cover the additional expense of constructing a hotel above an existing parking ramp and a $1.2 million tax abatement from the county to finance replacement parking and walkways leading from the hotel to the civic center.
The tax abatements would capture the additional property taxes generated by the hotel for 20 years, giving the city portion back to the developers and dedicating the county portion toward the parking and walkway expenses.
The Planning Commission also had the option of delaying a decision until a study is completed analyzing the impact of the lost parking. The study, being conducted by a private parking consultant, will offer suggestions for the number of new public parking stalls needed, possible locations and estimated costs. But Awsumb said the developers are eager to begin construction as soon as possible.
“All of that’s going to get sorted out in this upcoming study,” Awsumb said of the parking issue.
Meanwhile, the hotel wants construction underway by June to avoid the added costs of doing major structural work in the winter months.
“To delay this would cause us to lose the summer construction season,” he said.
City Planning Coordinator Molly Westman offered a review of the parking impact, drainage, lighting, landscaping, and hotel design, along with how the hotel’s estimated 11-month construction on a constricted downtown parcel would affect neighboring streets, pedestrian corridors and businesses.
Without a vacant lot to build on, crews will need to keep the construction largely within the borders of the ramp. Plans call for maintaining pedestrian access on the Front Street Plaza and along the narrow walkway between the Cherry Street ramp and a pair of downtown bars. The permit also mandates that vehicle and pedestrian use of Cherry Street and the alley between the ramp and The Free Press buildings not be restricted.
The alley was the major focus of the only comments made during Wednesday night’s public hearing.
“The alley between Jackson Street and Cherry Street is our lifeline,” Free Press Publisher Steve Jameson told the commission.
Paper, ink, advertising inserts and everything else that goes into the daily newspaper arrives on trucks throughout the day via the alley, and printed newspapers are loaded in trucks for distribution in the wee hours of each morning, Jameson said. Nearby bars, restaurants and other businesses are also sharing the narrow alley for deliveries.
“Our fear is that construction of this hotel will cause major disruption to our business,” he said, adding that he’s also concerned about potential loss of utilities such as power and internet service during construction.
Jameson said the company’s apprehension extends to when the hotel is open for business, as well, suggesting that any guest rooms facing the alley might need extra soundproofing and very thick drapes. At 3 a.m., more than 100 vehicles line up to pick up bundles of newspapers for delivery.
“Our lights are blazing, there’s vehicles ...,” Jameson said. “Mr. Awsumb, I’m guessing your customers aren’t going to want to be dealing with that 365 days of the year.”
Awsumb, who owned the Mankato Place mall for a quarter of a century until selling it last year, said he’s well aware of the heavy use of the alley. While pledging to work to minimize disruption, he said new construction is inevitable in a downtown area and noted that the location of the parking ramp was home to buildings before they were demolished as part of an urban renewal effort in the 1980s and 1990s.
He said his construction manager runs an efficient and tidy building site.
“I just have no doubt that it will go off as smoothly as it possibly can,” he said.
The only other public comment came in written form from Devin Gasswint of Front Street’s South Street Saloon.
“Parking downtown is already a major issue during civic center events and weekends,” Gasswint wrote. “It is impossible to find any parking at these times. People are parking in surrounding neighborhoods, impacting their available parking also. Without replacing the (156) parking spaces at a minimum, it would be very detrimental to all of the downtown businesses and surrounding residents.”
Awsumb maintains that plenty of downtown parking remains available for people who know where to look, including in the Profinium Place ramp a half-block away from the hotel site. But he pledged to continue to allow free public parking in the Cherry Street Ramp when it isn’t needed for hotel guests.
Over the course of the year, the occupancy rate at the hotel is expected to average 57-68% — leaving dozens of stalls available to the public on most nights, according to documents filed with the Planning Commission by Downtown Mankato Properties.
Awsumb noted that the developers have long owned the land beneath the Cherry Street Ramp, agreeing in 2005 to allow the city to build the ramp while maintaining control of the “air rights” above it for future development. As part of the project, the developers will purchase the ramp from the city at a price to be negotiated after an appraisal is completed.
At the top of the 16 conditions in the conditional use permit is one that requires parking replacement/mitigation to be a part of the development agreement between Downtown Mankato Properties and the city. Other conditions include a prohibition of bars and restaurants in the building, a requirement that all loading and unloading (both during construction and long-term) be coordinated with adjacent businesses, and that the developers meet with neighboring property owners prior to construction to address timing, staging areas and additional issues.
Conditions dealing with aesthetics include landscaping, lighting and signage. Additional architectural features were also required in the hotel’s final blueprints to meet the standards of the Downtown Design District.
The City Council is scheduled to rule on the conditional use permit on March 9. The decision on the tax abatement and the broader development agreement won’t come until the parking study is completed, which will be April at the soonest, Vogel said.
The County Board’s decision on the tax abatement is expected in March or April.
The decision on the Marriott proposal won’t be the only one facing the council this spring. A second hotel project proposed by Jon Kietzer would redevelop the City Center Hotel on Main Street and add a new boutique hotel in the adjacent Landmark Center, resulting in 200 or more remodeled or new hotel rooms, restaurants and outdoor garden dining.
Kietzer told The Free Press earlier this month that he expects to seek a yet-to-be specified level of tax-increment financing for that project.
Awsumb gave a preview Wednesday night of his pitch for the tax abatements for the Marriott, which he called “the biggest and best” hotel chain in the world.
“This hotel’s going to create millions of dollars of revenue from sales tax, income tax. It’s going to create many construction jobs,” he said, adding that it will also benefit the civic center.
But he also warned that decision-makers can’t dally: “There’s an old adage in real estate that time kills all deals.”
