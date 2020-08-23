The primary connection between downtown Mankato and Minnesota State University will have a new, more attractive, more pedestrian-friendly design a year from now under the final recommendations in the Warren Street Corridor Study.
If the City Council adopts the suggestions, Warren will be reduced from four driving lanes to two, with a center lane dedicated to left turns. With the additional space made available, the street would have a tree-lined boulevard, wider sidewalks and a bike trail.
The study was commissioned as the city prepared for a more basic reconstruction project in 2021, replacing Warren Street’s crumbling pavement and aging utility lines. After more than a year of public input and study by the engineering firm Bolton and Menk, the recommended design is headed to the council Monday night.
“It won’t be as free-flowing as this wide expanse of concrete which, to some degree from our perspective, promotes (excessive) speeds,” said City Manager Pat Hentges.
But a three-lane road shouldn’t increase travel times by any meaningful amount, according to Hentges.
“I think it will function well,” he said.
And the narrower road will make it easier for pedestrians to cross while allowing for a boulevard to separate driving lanes from sidewalks. It would also mean more space for wider walking paths and aesthetic improvements, including the decorative sidewalks and limestone accents seen on other downtown streets. Further to the east, where the street is dominated by homes rather than businesses, the boulevards will have more of a residential neighborhood design.
The study does not recommend moving entirely to a “parkway” design, which would have required elimination of the center turn lane to make room for even more landscaping. Also rejected were on-street bike lanes, which would have consumed six feet of right-of-way on each side of the street — leaving sidewalks at a narrow six-foot width and eliminating the opportunity for a boulevard for trees and snow storage.
The recommended design allows for off-street bike trails and sidewalks, each five-feet wide, east of Broad Street and 11-foot sidewalks downtown, where the amount of right-of-way declines from 66 feet to 60 feet.
Bikers traveling between MSU and downtown will need to transition between Warren Street and Cherry Street at Broad Street, using bike lanes that are already in place on those streets.
The study examined adding a roundabout at Warren Street’s connection to Glenwood Avenue and eliminating cross-traffic and left turns at Fourth Street but rejected both of those ideas. The roundabout would have been both a tight fit and expensive, Hentges said.
The project, which has preliminary cost estimates of $4.8 million if work is done from Riverfront Drive all the way to Val Imm Drive, is scheduled to undergo final designs this fall and winter with construction beginning as soon as weather allows in the spring.
“At this point, it will likely be one of the premier projects in the 2021 budget for capital improvements,” Hentges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.