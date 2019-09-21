Growing up, planting trees seemed an endless cycle.
In the spring, you might help put in hundreds of small Black Hills spruce in rows on the north and west side of the farmsite to add to a windbreak that would capture high drifts of snow when the trees got tall enough.
All summer, a big plastic tank in the back of an old pickup would be slowly filled with water from a garden hose, then the truck driven down the rows so each tree could be watered.
Old farmers, especially, seemed intent on planting more trees every year, whether their yard or woodland really needed more or not. I always thought that was wonderfully optimistic, a guy in his 70s or 80s planting a seedling that would need decades to mature enough for him to appreciate.
People love trees. They love them this time of year when the colors are starting to turn. They nurse young trees along each summer, watching the slow growth, protecting them from rabbits and the ravages of winter. They enjoy the shade of a big sugar maple spreading its limbs over their home's roof. Or they soak up the smokey warmth of trees cut up for use in a fire pit in the chilly fall.
It's a rough time for many trees, with bugs and invasives and climate change taking a toll. I had a forester tell me it's kind of a bleak time to be in his business, watching the next species of tree getting hit with a new disease or new exotic species crowding the woodland floor and disrupting the ecosystem native trees have thrived in for centuries.
The nasty little emerald ash borers have made their way into this area, chewing through the tissue under the bark and killing the trees. Minnesota has 1 billion — billion with a "b" — ash trees, one of the largest concentrations in the country. Barring some breakthrough in stopping the pests, many or most of those ash trees will be gone in the decades ahead.
Big stands of old oaks are dying off from too much water. Butternut, satiny willow, black hawthorn, eastern hemlock and others are in trouble from a variety of problems.
It's a bit depressing, but also an opportunity to find new ways to protect what we have and to replace what won't survive here in the future.
The U of M has a fairly long list of large trees that will be able to thrive in a changing climate, from black cherry and chestnut oak to hackberry and Kentucky coffee trees.
And, of course, there's the bigger actions government and private business can do. Canada, one-third of which is covered with trees, has made steps to better manage and protect what it has, including a recent move to protect 85 percent of the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia from logging and development.
But trees aren't just about planting and never using. They're a good renewable resource.
Logging companies do better at sustainable harvests and replanting. And while it hasn't caught on in a big way in Minnesota yet, construction of mass timber office towers and commercial buildings is growing. It's a way to cut and use trees that has a net benefit for the environment. Mass timber, basically laminating a lot of boards together to create big building columns that are strong and fire-resistant, not only look great but are environmentally beneficial. Replacing steel with mass timber reduces carbon dioxide emissions by between 15% and 20%.
If you're not a builder of high-rises or don't own large tracts of woodland, you can still do your part on your own patch of land.
Fall's a prime time to plant trees. And they're cheaper now.
So take heart of an old saying, no matter how old you might be: "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.