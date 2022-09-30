MANKATO — An inaugural “Say No to Plastic” event at Mom & Pop’s ice cream shop in Old Town last Saturday punched above its weight — in plastic, that is.
Organizers representing Mankato Zero Waste and Beyond Plastics Greater Mankato collected more than 310 pounds of single-use plastic detritus during a two-hour period.
“Yes, it was very successful,” said Jane Dow, co-chair of Mankato Zero Waste.
“How can you lose when you’re offering free ice cream and music?”
With the Bully Pulpit Bluegrass Band creating a festive air, over 100 individuals and groups stopped by to deposit two weeks’ worth of their throwaway plastic, scooping up free ice cream as a reward.
Mom & Pop’s owners Casey and Shawn Neitzel served ice cream, paid for by event donors, to the waste-conscious attendees and confirmed their business was a perfect setting for raising awareness of excessive plastic packaging.
“We’ve strived to reduce waste and keep it to a minimum ever since we assumed ownership at Mom & Pop’s in 2018,” said Casey Neitzel.
“All of our disposable cups and spoons are compostable—and our sugar and waffle cones are delicious edible containers. We have only about one full bag of garbage each week.”
When Dow approached the Neitzels about hosting “Say No to Plastic,” they were immediately on board.
After all, they are committed to composting, and even though supply chain issues have driven up costs of their compostable disposables somewhat, they think it’s worth the sacrifice.
“It’s been a bit of a challenge, but we’ve stuck with it because it’s important to us,” said Casey Neitzel.
That’s the attitude Dow and her fellow event organizers would like to see increasing numbers of Mankatoans adopt.
One-third of municipal solid waste is comprised of single-use plastic, Dow reports, and in 2018 the United States generated 35.6 million tons of plastic waste.
Laundry jugs, clamshell packaging, plastic bottles, bubble wrap, food containers, chip bags, utensils and straws all add up and were part of the plastic milieu that made its way into the 31 60-gallon bags collected at Mom & Pop’s last Saturday.
“Single-use plastic packaging pollutes our air, water and soil and leeches potentially toxic chemicals into our food and personal care products,” said Dow.
It also contributes to the acceleration of climate change, she notes.
That’s why “Say No to Plastic” attendees signed letters addressed to Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Walmart and Target asking the super stores for a public commitment to reducing their stock of products in single-use plastic packaging.
“There are so many alternatives popping up,” said Dow, “and even though they’re currently more expensive, compostable products are becoming more competitively priced.”
The supply chain shortage of throw-away plastics may be a blessing in disguise for those seeking to reduce, reuse and recycle, Dow noted.
“Stores should revisit the process of using refillable, reusable systems and incorporate more compostable items,” she said.
Citizens aged 50 and over might get a mild chuckle at the “throwback” ideas that suddenly seem contemporary again.
“Coca-Cola is rolling out a project for deposits on glass bottles,” said Dow, “and other corporations are considering similar projects but they need a nudge.”
Glass, which is more readily reusable and can be repeatedly recycled with good outcomes, was pushed aside in favor of plastic packaging of all kinds over the years.
“Nobody considered the consequences of putting nine billion tons of plastic into our environment,” bemoaned Dow. “We need to stop this and return to more sustainable practices.”
Dow, 75, is retired from a career with the U.S. Postal Service and has resided in Mankato since 1991. She recalls the days when glass bottles of fresh milk were delivered to customers’ doors, and also the regular arrival of fresh eggs and chickens — all distributed with minimal or reusable packaging.
“There wasn’t all this packaged stuff,” said Dow. “We have to get out of that mentality — it just became too easy — but the future trend is for glass, bottle returns and refillable and compostable systems.
“We have to get back to a more sane system and get away from all this plastic because it’s gotten so out of control.”
Dow and other steering committee members of Mankato Zero Waste and Beyond Plastics Greater Mankato point out the environmental and health dangers of micro plastics.
“Our bodies see micro plastics as foreign objects and we can develop inflammatory reactions as a result,” said Dow.
Chemicals such as bisphenol and phthalates, commonly found in plastic bottles, are hormone-disrupters and can contribute to cancer growth and other health problems, Dow cited.
But aside from lobbying businesses or showing up at occasional “Say No to Plastic” events, what can an average consumer do when it seems easier to succumb to our plastic enshrouded world?
Dow has several suggestions. For instance, reduce plastic bag consumption by taking reusable bags on your grocery runs. She advises keeping a few in your vehicle to avoid “forgetting” until it becomes an entrenched habit.
“And if you forget a bag, ask for a paper one instead of plastic,” she said.
When getting takeout food in-store or at a drive-thru, Dow recommends asking staff to hold the plastic utensils and straws (unless the latter are needed by someone with a disability).
Make it your practice to have a reusable water bottle at hand instead of picking up plastic bottles of H2O, urges Dow. And whenever possible, purchase food products in metal or glass containers rather than plastic ones.
“There are 93 particles of micro plastics per liter in bottled water,” said Dow, offering further incentive to use a reusable drinking vessel.
For restaurant leftovers, she advises requesting aluminum foil if compostable options aren’t available.
Consider dropping off plastic shopping bags, produce bags, bubble wrap, dry-cleaning bags and all other plastic wrap packaging (like what surrounds toilet paper or paper towels) at Trex boxes (found in the entryways of Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Vine and a few other area locations).
They are eventually sent to the Trex Co., Inc., in Virginia where they are made into wood-alternative composite products.
Finally, Dow suggests consumers speak up to managers and business owners, letting them know they prefer and are seeking sustainable products and packaging — and be sure to thank and support businesses, like Mom & Pop’s, that already engage in those practices.
“Since our ‘Say No to Plastic’ event was so successful, we’ll likely try it again,” said Dow.
Added Casey Neitzel, “If we can do something to help, we’re happy to do what we can.
“Even though we’re a small business, we can make a big difference.”
For more information about local plastic recycling, visit www.mankatozerowaste.com.
