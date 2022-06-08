It was 1948 when they met — she a cheerleader, future homecoming queen, whip smart; he a jock, future enlistee in the U.S. Air Force, couldn’t take his eyes off of her.
They met at the roller-skating rink near Lake Shetek in southwestern Minnesota. Each knew of the other, but it took them both showing up at the rink to start a love affair that, more than 70 years later, is still simmering.
On Wednesday, Kent, 92, and Marilyn Bigbee, 90, celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss, holding hands on their couch, seemingly not all that far from that first roll around the rink together.
“She was from Westbrook. I was from Jeffers,” Kent said. “And I asked her if I could roller skate with her. And that’s how we started dating in 1948. That's a long time ago.”
Added Marilyn, “I knew about him because I was a cheerleader and he played sports so I watched him play a lot.”
The Bigbees’ marital feat is a rare one. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only about .01% of marriages last long enough to hit the platinum level (you know, one is paper, 10 is tin, 25 is silver, etc.).
“I thought, ‘Well, now there's a special girl,’” he said. “And 74 years later today, I still think she's a special girl.”
Their secret might be not taking themselves too seriously.
"We've had a good life," Kent said. "I was watching television here some time ago and they had a couple on there that had been married 70 years. The announcer said to the lady, 'Have you ever thought about divorce?' And the lady says, 'No, but I've thought about murder a couple of times.'"
Daughters Kristi Butler and Linda Missling said they remember their mom going back to college 30 years after putting her education on hold. Marilyn had started at Concordia University in Moorhead. She sang in the choir there and was even invited to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City with other Concordia alumni.
But when she and Kent married and started having kids, college had to wait. Kent, after being discharged from the Air Force, took a job as postmaster in Jeffers. Like most families, they took their kids on vacations, attended church and school functions and generally lived like the All-American family.
And when their kids were out of the house, Marilyn returned to school. She earned a degree in accounting and went to work for Abdo Eick and Meyers, which prompted the family’s move to Mankato several decades ago.
Missling says her parents' love for each other has been inspiring to all their children.
"Every night they go to bed he tells her, 'Well, we made it through another day,'" she said. "They’re very generous. They really loved us kids. They would do anything for us."
Although the couple's actual anniversary was Wednesday, the family gathered a few days early at Turner Hall in New Ulm to celebrate with them. And on the actual day, the kids had a cake delivered to their parents, one that could be shared with other residents in their assisted-living facility.
Kent and Marilyn, meanwhile, planned to spend the day the way they spend every day: together.
Kent is legally blind (though he still has partial sight and uses devices to help him see Twins games on TV), and he relies on Marilyn to help him. Marilyn is having issues with her memory, and she relies on Kent to help her.
As for advice to others seeking a 70-year union, Kent said it's actually quite simple.
"We've always gotten along, right?," he said, looking into Marilyn's eyes. "We've had arguments, there's no doubt about it. But nothin' bad. We just try and get along with each other. I try and be nice to her and she tries to be nice to me. And that's ... I don't know. What else could we do?"
