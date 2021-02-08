ST. PETER — A proposed field house with batting cages in St. Peter appears on track for construction this year after the City Council eased an ordinance Monday.
The field house proposed for 967 N. Third St. near Highway 169 would be within the city’s Gateway Overlay District, making it subject to regulations for its four exterior facades. The ordinance requiring “enhanced finishes” on building walls was first enacted in 2006 as a way to create a positive first impression for people entering the city along the highway’s north corridor.
After learning the requirements would add $28,000 in construction costs, property owner and Gustavus Adolphus College baseball coach Brad Baker petitioned the city to amend the ordinance so only certain exterior facades would be subject to it.
Council members unanimously approved an amended ordinance establishing two tiers of regulations based on location within the overlay district.
Properties east of Old Minnesota Avenue, closer to the highway, will still need enhanced exterior facades on all four building sides. Properties west of the avenue, including the proposed field house, will need them only on sides facing public streets or parks.
St. Peter's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the change after the council discussed it and alternative options during a workshop in October. Council members generally agreed the district's regulations were appropriate in most instances, but opted to loosen them for properties further from the highway.
The process resulted in a "well-thought-out" solution, said Community Development Director Russ Wille. The property owner, he added, would be thankful for the amendment.
“He’s very appreciative of the consideration and thoughtfulness that both the planning commission and Council put into this matter,” Wille said.
The council’s decision came after a public hearing on the matter. No viewers spoke up one way or another during it.
Before joining her fellow council members in approving the amendment, Keri Johnson said she felt the decision was a good compromise.
The ordinance details what materials can be used for the enhanced facades. Brick, stone, concrete panels, glass or stucco are acceptable, while steel, vinyl or aluminum siding needs to be limited.
The requirements came in after Dollar General’s development along Highway 169. Its exterior is predominately metal and steel with a garbage corral facing the highway, raising concerns at the time about whether more developments would have similar designs.
Last fall, Baker reportedly told the city he was looking at spring as a possible start for construction. Along with batting cages, the field house could accommodate "a number of similar indoor recreational uses," according to Monday's council packet.
