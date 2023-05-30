MANKATO — New playground equipment has been selected for Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Drive.
Design features for the kid-friendly space include geometric play pods that link together, panels and climbing elements, a zipline, multiple-user swing, musical chimes and two spinners.
Installation is slated for this year, according to the city of Mankato.
The play system is designed to meet safety requirements and provide opportunities aligned with American Disabilities Act requirements. Related projects for the park includes curbing and drainage installation.
Overall, the park improvements' estimated cost is $250,000. The park's current playground equipment is scheduled for replacement because of its age, condition and anticipated challenges in finding replacement parts.
The installation of a new playground unit in Erlandson Park was identified as a project in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan as part of the parks capital replacement fund.
Input from community members and more than 900 youths who attend Kennedy, Washington and Mount Olive schools helped determine the play area's main structure and features.
At the adult-heavy polling places — an April 6 neighborhood open house and the city's EveryVoice webpage — traditional swings and time-honored seesaws were among the top vote-getters. But only 108 people cast ballots in those places.
At neighborhood schools near Erlandson, where voter turnout approached 90% and 769 ballots were cast, swings and teeter-totters generated about as much excitement as Barry Goldwater and George McGovern. The students, with their overwhelming voter participation, won the day — meaning the new playground at the hilltop park along Main Street will include a Zipkrooz, a Topsy Turny and Oodle Swings.
The students also prevailed over the adults in the selection of the main structure for the playground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.