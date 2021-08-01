Over the years I’ve tried learning the card game bridge, but it always made my head hurt.
There’s a learning curve with a new card game but rules of bridge seem to be unending. There’s “doubling and redoubling” and “facing the dummy hand” a “slam bonus” and an “unfinished rubber,” to name a few rules.
Minnesota is among several states where bridge is still the favored card game according to a survey by topuscasinos.com. In fact, it is the most popular card game in the country.
Bridge players skew older and the game may be decreasing some in popularity, but tens of millions still play it in the U.S.
I can attest to its popularity in our area. The Free Press has long run a bridge column and every time we have forgotten to publish it, it brings a storm of complaints and worries we’ll stop running it. Bridge and Dear Abby have always been the two columns the newspaper must run or pay the price from readers.
The fact you can run a newspaper column 365 days a year, year after year, on the intricacies of playing bridge is a testament to the game’s complexity.
South Dakotans apparently like simpler things. And they must lack patience. Their favorite card games is “speed,” where players try to get rid of all their cards quickly, with games lasting just minutes. They are the only state where speed is the go-to card game.
Rummy, spades, canasta, hearts and cribbage are all tops in many states. Euchre is big in Iowa and many other Midwest states.
Euchre has always been big around here. We called it “buck” or “buck euchre” and it goes by various other names including pfeffer or hasenpfeffer, pepper, cut-throat euchre and dirty euchre. It’s fairly easy to learn and there are all sorts of slight variations.
There’s even a book of all the various rules — “Columbus Book of Euchre” — written by a guy who may have the best author’s pen name ever: Natty Bumppo.
I was surprised poker wasn’t a top social card game in more states. Only Texas has poker as No. 1.
But when it comes to favored casino games, poker is very popular. Poker is the favored casino game in South Dakota (Texas hold ‘em) and Iowa (three card).
Minnesotans choose to lose their money playing slot machines, while North Dakota and Wisconsin residents go for craps.
Whatever variation, cards are a perfect game. They are cheap and compact and you can play them virtually anywhere. You can play “go fish” with little kids and play card games with a range of ages. They’re a social staple that brings friends together for monthly card clubs.
You can play cards for fun, dimes, big money, or for other rewards. In fact, topuscasinos.com says 14% of respondents said they play card games for sex.
They didn’t give more details about that, but I can bet those games are always instigated by guys, and they will cheat if at all possible.
