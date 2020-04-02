Mankato Parks Supt. Ashley Steevens has children ranging from a toddler to an 11-year-old, so she understands that the closing of park playgrounds are a disappointment.
“They love them,” Steevens said of her four kids.
So do countless other area children and their parents, desperate to see the kids burn off some energy. Mankato has nearly 20 playgrounds scattered within walking distance of most residential areas. Right now, though, the equipment — wrapped in yellow crime-scene tape — is just another sign that this spring is defined by what people can’t do.
The story is the same in North Mankato, where kids looking for a slide, a swing or a climb are finding “closed” signs at city playgrounds as well. One pre-schooler biking on the path that encircles Spring Lake whimpered as he slowly pedaled behind an adult, repeatedly saying he wanted to stop at the playground.
The decision to shut down the equipment came with the statewide order starting Saturday to stay home whenever possible and to keep 6 feet away from others as part of the battle to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A list of frequently asked questions posted with the order by Gov. Tim Walz notes that playgrounds aren’t being ordered closed statewide but that local authorities have the discretion to do so: “Like other outdoor activities, going to a playground is allowed under the stay-at-home order. Families and guardians should be careful to ensure children wash hands after touching play structures and maintain 6 feet of space from other children as much as possible. Although the Governor’s order doesn’t close playgrounds, they may be closed by local authorities.”
In Mankato, that resulted in playground closures and the removal of picnic tables from parks, too.
“In order to encourage social distancing, we felt it was important to close playgrounds and remove the picnic tables,” Steevens said.
Especially for young children, understanding the importance of social distancing is tough, and remembering it when they’re having fun at a playground is even tougher.
“Having children myself, I know children don’t think about those things,” she said.
Steevens doesn’t expect the playground equipment to re-open soon, probably not even after the two-week period when the most stringent restrictions might be lifted.
How about hiring teenagers or redeploying other city staff to repeatedly wipe disinfectant on the equipment? It just isn’t realistic to sanitize each bar, chain and hand-rail in each of those playgrounds as children come and go.
“It’s very difficult to clean the playground equipment,” she said.
Thankfully, the stay-at-home order includes exceptions for outdoor exercise, so municipal parks remain open. During the sunny, relatively warm days that arrived Monday and Tuesday, it was clear that families appreciated the non-playground, non-picnic portions of the green spaces were available.
“We take a lot of pride in the park system we have in Mankato,” Steevens said. “... And I’m still seeing a lot of families and others using the parks.”
