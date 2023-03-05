Luis Ruiz and Raul Rios say they are living the American Dream as they open Plaza Jalisco restaurant in North Mankato.
The Mexican restaurant, the fourth one in the area they and partners have been a part of, is getting rave reviews.
While Jalisco, in the building that formerly housed Perkins on Range Street off of Highway 169, is drawing plenty of excitement, another big development project in the city is underway in the Northport Industrial Park. Gordini, a Vermont-based company that makes gloves and other outdoor gear, is beginning construction on a large warehouse and distribution center. (Read more below.)
Nineteen years ago Ruiz came from Ecuador on a work visa and got a job at a military museum in Mason City, Iowa, with the aim of learning English and then returning home. He learned fluent English and met his future wife, deciding to stay in the U.S.
While in Mason City he became friends with Rios, who came from Mexico 16 years ago, and Everardo Magallanes. Six years ago the trio decided to start their own restaurant. They found one that had closed in St. James, buying the building and starting their first Plaza Jalisco. They later bought a shuttered restaurant in Windom. Recently Ruiz and Rios came to North Mankato while Magallanes went to Fairmont to open their third and fourth Jalisco locations.
Good reviews
Shay Gruber, of North Mankato, went to Jalisco for her birthday and has nothing but praise.
“It was great food and they were super friendly and it was clean. They did a nice job (remodeling).”
She said her fajita burrito was huge and delicious. She has dubbed their fresh salsa the best in town.
Gruber also tried Jalisco’s signature margarita.
“The margarita was awesome.”
Samantha Kirchner Travaille was also impressed.
“It was a very clean, bright, open atmosphere. The staff was really attentive and the food flavor was good and they had good quantities.”
She, too, said the salsa is a hit.
“It’s not like the salsa you normally get. It’s a little thinner and very flavorful and really fresh.”
Tequila, Jalisco
Ruiz said they bought the old Perkins building, rather than leasing it, because they wanted to do the renovation the way they wanted it.
“We wanted to make it like home so customers feel like they’re in Mexico. We wanted to bring our culture in.” The dining area includes large murals featuring Mayan and Day of the Dead scenes.
The restaurants all use the same menu. “We have a lot of confidence in our food and have a lot of pride in it,” Ruiz said.
He said their dishes have always been of high and consistent quality because Rios has been the head chef and works in the kitchen.
Rios is from Tequila, a town in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco, thus the name of Plaza Jalisco on the restaurants.
And his expertise in tequila, working in his family’s tequila factory in Mexico, led to the restaurants’ signature margaritas.
“We squeeze lines every day for our margaritas,” Ruiz said. “We don’t use the mixes to make them like other places do.”
Some of the favored dishes at Jalisco include the Molcajete, Plaza Jalisco Special and a couple of dishes with bacon-wrapped shrimp and steak.
The owners said they want to give back to the community, including sponsoring youth sports as both men and their wives have kids in sports.
“This is an incredible country and there are great opportunities,” Ruiz said. “The American dream is still alive if you work for it.”
And work they do. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Ruiz said they’ve always felt appreciated in southern Minnesota. “We really want to thank the community for the welcome. We love what we do and love seeing our customers and want them to be happy.”
Gordini
A 67-year-old family-owned Vermont maker of snow sports accessories, including gloves, is building a large warehouse and distribution center in North Mankato.
The North Mankato Port Authority has approved selling nearly 11 acres in the Northport Industrial Park to Gordini for $65,000 per acre. The parcel is at the corner of Lookout Drive (County Road 13) and Timm Road.
“It’s a big project,” said city community development director Mike Fischer.
He said Gordini is applying for funds, including forgivable loans, from the state Job Creation Fund in the amount of $800,000 and is seeking $420,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund to help purchase equipment.
The first phase will be a 120,000-square-foot building, with enough room on the lot for an 80,000- square-foot addition. They also have an option on 10 acres of adjacent property for possible expansion.
Construction is slated for spring.
The city is also expected to approve Tax Increment Financing in the amount of $2.1 million, based on a property value that’s expected to be $9.4 million in 2025. Tax-increment financing sets aside the additional property taxes generated by the construction of the facility to help cover eligible development expenses for 9 years.
Based in Essex Junction, Vermont, the company was founded in 1956 with the goal of making better gloves. In 1970 they introduced the first down and leather glove and in 1980 became one of the first brands to launch Gore-Tex gloves. In 2015, the brand began making 3D-designed gloves with patented ErgoKnit technology. And in 2018, it created a synthetic leather called Clutch that’s more sustainable and more durable than animal leather.
The company is known for making quality yet well-priced outdoor accessories with an emphasis on sustainability. They focus on gloves and mittens for skiing and other outdoor activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.