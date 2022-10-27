MANKATO — The former Perkins on Highway 169 north will soon be a Mexican restaurant that has two other southern Minnesota locations.
Plaza Jalisco also has locations in St. James that opened in 2016 and in Windom, which opened in 2018. They are also in the process of opening a location in Fairmont.
Perkins closed in October of last year.
The owners are Lalo Magallanes and Virginia Avila, Carlos Rios and Diana Alverado and Gonzalo Magallanes and Patricia Lopez, according to a Fairmont Sentinel article about their new location in that city.
