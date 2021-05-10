ST. PETER — After getting a new pavilion in 2019, St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park is in line for more work this summer.
The St. Peter City Council on Monday approved a bid to construct a 60-foot by 140-foot plaza featuring elevated planters and electrical pedestals north of the pavilion to College Avenue. Food trucks and other vendors could use the electrical outlets for community events.
Construction will be timed to reduce impacts on the major events typically held in the park over the summer, including Ambassadors’ Blues Fest, the July 4th celebration and Rock Bend Folk Festival.
The timeline approved Monday calls for construction to start around July 12 ahead of an Aug. 20 finish. Pember Companies of Menomonie, Wisconsin will undertake the work for about $135,550.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic could force event plans to change, Blues Fest is slated for June before construction begins. A construction start date after the Fourth of July and end in August would also keep the work from interfering with Rock Bend in September.
Along with the planters and electrical hook-ups, the plaza project will also connect to a sidewalk leading to the park’s playground and the recently donated Mason’s shelter. Another sidewalk to be built later will connect the plaza to the park’s Veterans Memorial, which was finished in 2018.
Council members unanimously approved the project’s bid after inquiring about several aspects of it. Council member Ed Johnson asked how many trees would be cut down for the project, and whether trees would be planted to replace them.
Between eight and 10 trees would be cut down, said Public Works Director Pete Moulton. Any memorial trees would either be relocated in the park or to another city park.
The plan is to plant different trees of varying sizes once the project is done, Moulton added.
“There are quite a few trees that will be planted along that plaza in the future,” he said.
A draft map for the project, prepared by Bolton & Menk, shows a tree-lined pedestrian area with benches and the planters in the middle. The entrance at College Avenue would have barriers to keep vehicles out, but groups will be able to remove them to let in food trucks and other vendors.
Pember’s bid came in about $14,000 below the engineer’s cost estimate, Moulton said.
Council member Shanon Nowell asked if the city had used Pember before for any projects. She said it’s unfortunate when the city doesn’t use more local contractors, but the cost difference makes it sensible to go with Pember in this case.
It’ll be the first time the city works with Pember, Moulton said. The company is currently working on a downtown plaza project in Le Sueur with plans to be done around July 4, giving it time to switch gears to the St. Peter project.
The work this summer will be phase one of the plaza project in Minnesota Square Park. St. Peter is seeking more funding for phase two to complete the project.
