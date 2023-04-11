MANKATO — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has pledged $600,000 to establish the operational structure and advance the growth of a center for rural behavioral health at Minnesota State University.
The funds are to be distributed over three years, said a MSU press release.
“We thank Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for working with Minnesota State Mankato to grow the Center for Rural Behavioral Health,” MSU President Edward Inch stated in the release.
The relationship between the college and the insurance company includes exclusive naming rights for the center, which opened in the fall. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at Minnesota State University, Mankato, is one of the first rural behavioral health centers in the nation.
Blue Cross' investment will allow the center to develop and disseminate best practices on building the behavioral health workforce, stated Thad Shunkwiler, founding director of the center.
In 2020, BCBS added racial and health equity as a core business functional area and operating imperative. This collaboration also serves as an example of Blue Cross’ commitment to addressing racial and health inequities, the release said.
“Advancing racial and health equity requires investing in long-term solutions that change existing structures and systems,” stated Bukata Hayes, chief equity officer and vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross. “We have seen in the last few years the increasing visibility of mental health in our communities, and it is often the lack of access to mental health care that creates further inequities in total health.
"At Blue Cross we see this in our Greater Minnesota communities, where behavioral health support is one of the most frequently requested services. With this collaboration, we’re eager to be part of the solution – working to change systems so our fellow community members have access to what they need to live their healthiest lives.”
The center is part of the university’s College of Allied Health and Nursing.
