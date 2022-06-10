If you need an incentive to do some fishing, Take a Kid Fishing Weekend kicks off today and runs through Sunday.
All weekend long, Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take a kid 15 or younger.
Jeff Ledermann, who works as the Education and Skills Team supervisor at the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife Outreach, said this weekend is a great chance to get out and experience Minnesota’s lakes.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to connect kids and adults with the outdoors,” Ledermann said. “We have seen some decline in participation in some of our outdoor sports including fishing, hunting over the last decade or two. We think it’s important that folks continue to connect with nature, and fishing is a great way to do that.”
For those trying out the sport for the first time, Ledermann said simplicity is key, especially for younger kids.
“Lakes like (the one at Spring Lake Park) that have oftentimes smaller fish, bluegills, crappies, small bass and stuff, it’s important to start with small tackle, small hooks,” he said.
“Bluegills in particular or some fish have really small mouths, so in order to catch them, you need to have a small hook or they’re not going to be able to get caught. And then, I just dug up some worms in the back of the yard, so in the garden, pulled them out, brought them out here.”
There should be plenty of fish in the lakes for those on the lakes. Ledermann said late May and early June is a great time of year to fish, and because of the late spring, fish are generally shallow earlier in the year.
That means, they’re more accessible from fishing piers and from shore.
Ledermann said bluegills are especially easy to find.
“They’re up really shallow, they’re easy to find if it’s clear water. You can see where they are,” he said.
Another thing to keep in mind when fishing with young kids is safety, said Nathan Greene, owner of Corner Bait in Madison Lake.
He emphasized wearing a life jacket and paying attention to where the hook is.
“Many of the docks in the area that do not have a railing on it, you’re definitely going to want to make sure that your children have a life jacket on,” he said. “The hook at the end of the line, we’ve got to be self-conscious and aware of where that’s at all the time so no one ends up getting hooked from it.”
Greene said there are plenty of lakes to choose from this weekend.
“Duck Lake just up in the last couple of years, they put in a beautiful fishing pier right there at the park,” he said.
