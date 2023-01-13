The constant convoys of city trucks hitting streets this week can be turned into a math word problem.
“We had 15 trucks hauling and they can load them in about 20 seconds and then they have to drive through town. They’re probably doing four to five rounds an hour with those 15 trucks, so I’m guessing 75-100 loads an hour.”
That’s the quick calculation by Mankato Public Works Director Joe Grabianowski.
Translation: After a few days of clearing streets during last week’s snowstorm, crews in Mankato and North Mankato have been busy reducing some of the piles in downtowns and on boulevards of major streets.
All that snow is blown into trucks and hauled to various areas to be piled up until it slowly melts in the spring.
“We dump snow behind Cub (Foods) West downtown and on Industrial Road by the BMX track,” Grabianowski said.
North Mankato’s new public works director, Luke Arnold, said they pile snow behind the city’s public works building on Webster Avenue.
“As I understand, there are a couple of other places around town where we can put snow if we need to,” said Arnold, who started his job Jan. 1.
Mankato hires contractors to bring in large trucks to haul the snow, as well as a bulldozer to push snow up higher on piles at the storage areas to make room for more snow in the future.
North Mankato uses city trucks to haul the snow.
Mankato also contracts with private snow removal companies to clear city-owned parking lots and sidewalks and to remove the snow. That snow is also brought to the city’s two snow-storage areas.
Arnold said storing the snow at the city public’s works facility in North Mankato works well.
“It’s out-of-the-way space and doesn’t interfere with anything.”
While Mankato focuses mostly on removing snow from the downtown corridor, North Mankato starts with the downtown Belgrade Avenue area and then to other busy streets and then moves to residential streets.
“We want to get big piles knocked down to make room for future snows and in some areas we want to knock it down so we don’t get drifting,” Arnold said.
Both cities have safeguards in place at their storage sites to prevent pollutants going into the river.
“We have inlet protection and we clean up junk and such,” Grabianowski said. “Those (snow storage) areas comply with our (state) water permits.”
Arnold said North Mankato also has the protections in place.
“It’s not like the old days where you just dumped the snow in the river.”
The large piles of snow lining city streets also partially or fully cover up fire hydrants.
Both cities have an “adopt a fire hydrant” program that encourages residents to clear snow from a fire hydrant near them.
Clearing the snow around the hydrants allows firefighters to connect to them more quickly if there is a fire in the area.
The cities encourage people to shovel ice and snow in a 3-foot radius around the hydrants.
