MANKATO — A Plymouth woman faces assault charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Friday in Mankato.
Esther N. Onami, 21, was charged with felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon, violent threats and several misdemeanors Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
She and a male suspect reportedly got into an argument with his roommate, leading to her biting the roommate’s right leg, the criminal complaint said. The roommate went to take a shower, heard his girlfriend yell for him and found Onami asking where he was while holding a butcher knife.
He called 911 after barricading the door for safety. An officer believed Onami was intoxicated, and she kept going limp when officers brought her from the scene to the hospital and then to jail.
She kicked a hospital security officer in the right side and forearm while the officer helped police put her back into a squad car, according to the complaint.
