MANKATO — Even though area fourth graders are not in school this spring, they still are the fourth class to be gifted a poetry book.
A Olseth Family Foundation grant to the Greater Mankato Area United Way provides a copy of “Where the Sidewalk Ends” every spring since 2017 to fourth graders in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
This year the United Way and schools are distributing 1,700 books as fourth graders return to their schools to pick up and return distance learning materials.
A virtual poetry reading will be posted on the Mankato Area Public Schools YouTube page at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Area fourth graders, United Way CEO Barb Kaus and Mankato Supt. Paul Peterson will read poems by Shell Silverstein as well as a poem written by donor Jon Olseth especially for the fourth graders.
