The St. Peter Polar Plunge leaned into the “polar” part of its namesake event Saturday as single-digit temperatures and a wind chill below zero in the early afternoon made things extra cold for would-be plungers.
About 281 people signed up to go jump in a pond for charity on a particularly chilly day, but all were eager to support a good cause — the Special Olympics of Minnesota.
“It couldn’t happen without all the volunteers that come together for this,” Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange said.
Lange was among the first Saturday to jump in Hallett’s Pond. He was joined by other members of the Nicollet County Sheriff’s office, teachers, students, and workers from all backgrounds.
Jake Guenin came to town with the Shakopee Lions to jump Saturday. The 23-year-old said this was his second time participating in a polar plunge, but the first time the temperature outside was 35 degrees.
“I will say the initial shock was a lot worse this time around.”
Alex Hall agreed, though he said the cause was worth a few seconds of freezing.
“Special Olympics is an important part of the community and we’re happy to support that,” he said.
This is the St. Peter Polar Plunge’s 16th year. Locals have raised over $1.1 million during that time. The frigid event blew past its 2022 goal of $60,000 earlier this week, reaching about $75,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
That brought comfort to participants, even if the weather didn’t. Temperatures reached up to 29 in the latter part of Saturday afternoon, but jumpers took the plunge starting at noon — when winds blew at 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph.
Despite the temperatures, many jumpers say they’d participate once again — even in weather as cold as Saturday’s.
“Even if you’re scared of the cold, it’s miserable for 10 seconds,” Guenin said. “And then you get to bask in the fact that you jumped in a lake in Minnesota in February.”
