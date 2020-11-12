MANKATO — The speakers who shared about their encounters with law enforcement officers in Blue Earth County Thursday were mostly familiar names.
Around a dozen community members spoke during two virtual listening sessions billed as an opportunity to tell their stories about their experiences with police and sheriff officers.
Most of the sharers were members of community organizations that came together with the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County to host the sessions they hope will spur ideas for positive policing reforms.
Additional sessions are planned next Thursday and facilitator Jim Dimock, a leader of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, suggested they include brainstorming about how they get more people to come to the table and be part of the solutions.
Valerie Hines, acting vice president of the Mankato NAACP chapter, said she invited several people to join the listening sessions but they declined out of fear of retaliation.
“The fear still remains in people to a point where they still don't even want to speak up,” she said.
If they did participate, Dimock said he thought more people would come to believe local law enforcement members are committed to improving community relationships.
“I think people need to hear that, for as many people as there are wanting to see our local law enforcement do better, the strongest voices who want to have law enforcement do better is our local law enforcement,” he said.
Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said she recognizes her department, whose staff are predominately white, needs to hear especially from people to color before they can make meaningful changes.
“Police reform has been tried many times in many ways and it has not succeeded,” she said. “We are a very fortunate community to have partners and people willing to step up and do the hard work.”
Maurice Staley, acting president of the local NAACP chapter, said he is “grateful” local law enforcement leaders “are willing to open up their hearts and their ears and their minds as we all are nationally dealing with the reform that needs to take place.”
A few of Tuesday's participants did respond to the invitation to share about their encounters with police.
Hines expressed frustration over some officers repeatedly bringing up her decades-old drug conviction whenever they come across each other. An officer also harassed her children about her past, she said.
Sabrina Mercedes said she was reluctant to report a sexual assault when she was a teenager because she did not trust law enforcement. When she did come forward, the questions she was asked made her feel like she was being blamed. She now works for CADA and hears the same concerns from the women she now helps, she said.
Minnesota State University international students Lidya Sertse and Afnan Husain, who attended one of the forums with a class, recalled contrasting traffic stops during their time in Mankato.
Sertse said she felt her stop was handled well even though she was given a ticket. Husain questioned why an officer needed to hover her hand over her gun holster during a stop with three cooperative persons of color.
Justin Coates said his perception of Mankato police “is moving in a positive direction.” He identified himself in a prior forum hosted by community organizations as the man in a five-year-old photograph that went viral this spring showing him being restrained by two officers. He still doesn't understand why he was restraint following a noise complaint, he said. He didn't file a complaint then because he didn't trust police. But he's glad he has come forward now and glad others are coming forward to have difficult conversations.
Next up in the series is a pair of “facilitated discussions” about potential reforms at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Go to mankatomn.gov to register to participate via an online livestream.
There also is an online survey open through Nov. 20. Go to https://soundoffmankato.mankatomn.gov.
While the first sessions focused on sharing personal experiences, some participants did start proposing some reform ideas Thursday.
Mercedes suggested more programs like the new vehicle lights voucher giveaway in Mankato that help citizens cope with a struggle rather than giving them a ticket.
Yurie Hong, a leader of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, said departments should develop feedback tools that would invite citizens to easily submit feedback about an interaction with an officer soon after it happens.
Pat Nelson, director of Minnesota State University's law enforcement program, said officers need to do a better job explaining why they are taking the actions they do during a call. She's heard from a number of her own students frustrated after an encounter with an officer who would not answer questions or give explanations.
“I think our biggest failing is the 'why.' We don't tell people why things happen even when the situation is calmed down,” she said.
