ST. PETER — St. Peter police officers arrested an armed robbery suspect Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee in a local business three days earlier.

Scorpio L. Rosales, 34, is in Nicollet County Jail pending a formal court appearance, according to a release from the St. Peter Police Department.

The release states Rosales entered a business on Mulberry Street at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, ran at an employee and pointed a gun at their head while demanding money.

Information from the St. James Police Department helped St. Peter officers identify and apprehend Rosales.

