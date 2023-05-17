...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
.Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in
southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due
to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water
continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant
rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next
couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front
tomorrow into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to
current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and
the limited moisture to work with.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 801.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 801.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near crest this morning. It will fall
below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Bailey Steven Zeck
UPDATE: Missing Mankato resident located
The Free Press
MANKATO — A missing person whose family was concerned for his welfare has been located, Mankato police said.
A bulletin about Baily Steven Zeck, 24, of Mankato, was released by the city this morning, but he was located by early afternoon.
