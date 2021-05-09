Collection of data on the race of suspects who area police arrest and cite is inconsistent but reveals consistent disparities.
The data shows Black people are arrested at a higher rate than their proportion of the population. The disparity is significant both locally and across the country.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal compared the arrest data to the “tip of the arrow” and said law enforcement agencies need help analyzing its connotations.
While she embraces suggestions for racial justice reforms within her department, Vokal said much broader contributing inequities also need to be addressed.
The top cops in Mankato and North Mankato both say they support the use of racial data as a tool for accountability and transparency. A St. Peter official said his city leaders are open to the idea of expanding the scope of data collection.
A coalition of local groups made recommendations for changes at the Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter police departments following a series of community forums last fall.
The requests include that departments track the race or perceived race of citizens who officers arrest, stop or have other interactions with, and make that data readily publicly accessible.
That data, group members have said, could help provide more insight on whether there is any bias in local policing.
“When there’s claims of racial discrimination or targeted policing, we need to understand the issue in a way that’s tailored to our communities, and part of that discussion really is better data on how people are being affected by it,” said Julio Zelaya, the ACLU’s Greater Minnesota racial justice project coordinator, as the idea was presented.
The Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter departments, as well as most other law enforcement agencies across the region are already recording the perceived race of suspects they arrest.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety has been recording the race of arrestees for a number of years, Vokal said. The department is beginning to also log race whenever officers use force and soon will begin also doing so for traffic stops and other police interactions.
The North Mankato Police Department began tracking race in arrests, citations and use-of-force incidents in 2019. Chief Ross Gullickson said his department was one of the first to consistently begin doing so in the region.
“Our capturing this data is another example that illustrates to our community that we are open and transparent, and positions us with quantifiable data that shows exactly how we are enforcing the law in North Mankato,” he said.
Consistent disparity
At the local, state and national levels, the percentage of Black people being arrested is notably larger than their percentage of the population.
Of the more than 2,400 arrests made by Mankato officers last year, fewer than 1,800 of the subjects were white and over 600 were Black, according to data provided by the Mankato Department of Public Safety to The Free Press. By percentage, nearly 73% of arrestees were white and nearly 26% were Black.
Meanwhile the population of Mankato, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimate, is nearly 88% white and less than 6% Black.
The city of St. Peter, which is beginning the process of hiring a new police chief following a retirement, did not have data yet for 2020. Of the approximately 200 arrests made in St. Peter in 2019, 80% were of white suspects and nearly 17% were of Black suspects. The city’s population is over 90% white and 3% Black.
The city of North Mankato has been recording race in use-of-force incidents for five years and in arrests and citations since 2019. A mid-year transition to a new recording and reporting system complicated the data collection, however.
North Mankato officers used force 110 times between 2016 and mid-2020, according to a report Gullickson provided to the North Mankato City Council last year. Of those, 30% of the incidents involved a suspect who was Black, Hispanic or Native American.
In 2019 North Mankato made 322 arrests and gave out 214 citations. In about a fifth of arrests, officers did not record a race. About 57% of arrests were of a white person, 13% Black or Hispanic or Latino origin, 5% Black, and 3% Hispanic or Latino. The percentages were similar for citations.
Gullickson said data for 2020 cannot be determined because his department switched in July to the National Incident-Based Reporting System. The national system has fewer racial categories than North Mankato previously had been using. Hispanic and Latino suspects, for example, are classified as white in the new system.
From July through April, North Mankato officers arrested 238 people and 68% were white, 20% Black, 1% American Indian and 11% unidentified. The city’s population is nearly 90% white and 4% Black.
The FBI compiles statistics on arrests and race across the country, but many law enforcement agencies do not participate, some list race as “unknown” for a significant number of arrests, and the data only goes through 2019.
Nationally less than two-thirds of law enforcement agencies reported arrest data to the FBI in 2019. Participation was higher in Minnesota with over 90% of agencies providing at least some arrest data. It’s unclear at both levels how many agencies included race data.
Participating has been growing since the FBI launched its National Incident-Based Reporting System, which collects more detailed information about crimes, suspects and victims.
Of the arrests that identified a race nationally, 68% were of a white suspect and 26% were of a Black suspect. The U.S. population was 76% white in 2019 and 13% Black.
In Minnesota, the gap between arrests and resident demographics was even wider in 2019. White residents make up 84% of the population but made up only 61% of the arrests that identified the suspect’s race. The suspect was Black in 28% of the arrests that identified a race, while about 7% of Minnesota’s population is Black.
Of the seven law enforcement agencies in Blue Earth County, the FBI data shows all except for the Madison Lake Police Department included race in its arrests report in 2019. All of the three agencies in Nicollet County had race data.
But the jurisdictional data is inconsistent because some agencies listed race as unknown for a number of arrests. The Mankato district of the State Patrol used “unknown” for more than half of arrests.
Gullickson noted race is not identified on people’s driver’s licenses. His officers do not ask about race and are not required to “make a judgment” if they are “unsure of a person’s racial identity,” he said.
In other departments, including Mankato, Vokal said officers have not objected to being asked to include a perceived race in their reports.
Even if officers’ perceptions of race might not always be accurate, Vokal said tracking and analyzing data could provide some insights on how the perception might influence officer behavior.
St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke suggested state officials consider adding race to driver’s licenses to allow law enforcement agencies to accurately record race data.
What’s next
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is soon implementing a new record management system that will allow officers to easily record race in a broader range of incidents, including traffic stops, Vokal said.
Prafke said he and City Council members are open to expanding their city’s racial data collection and will further discuss the idea once the next police chief is appointed.
Law enforcement agencies are just beginning to look at how they can find meaning in the data, Vokal said.
“Statistics are just statistics. There’s always more to the story,” she said. “The tricky part is figuring out how to use those numbers and how we can better our responses and our service to the community.”
Mankato’s top cop said she might focus first on the citizen contacts, such as traffic stops, that are self-initiated by officers.
She welcomes help from community organizations in exploring the data.
“We are committed to doing it and working with different groups to help figure out how and why is this happening and what can we do to make things more equitable,” Vokal said.
Policing practices cannot be the only focus of those conversations, the director said.
“Law enforcement is the tip of the arrow,” she said. “I’m not saying we don’t have work to do and we are working on it. But we’re also seeing the results of other very disparate systems out there. If we seriously want to make systemic change, we need to look at education, employment and housing.”
Gullickson said the data can be a tool for law enforcement and prosecutors and provides more transparency to the public.
“I do think criminal justice leaders need to be aware of how the law is enforced in their communities, he said. “It demonstrates that we are cognizant of the issue, and that we have put business practices in place to provide us with data to help us identify if any enforcement disproportionalities exist. I think as members of the public review the data they will be able to draw their own conclusions as to how the law is enforced in North Mankato.”
Prafke has some concern about how percentages could swing significantly based on a small number of interactions in small communities such as St. Peter.
Both Prafke and Gullickson had concern about comparing their city’s data to other cities.
“Comparing our data to another city is apples to oranges as each community is different,” Gullickson said.
Prafke used an analogy of oranges and tangerines, adding St. Peter should not be compared to cities with a similar permanent resident population because St. Peter is also home to a college.
Prafke said he hopes a uniform data collection system is developed and analysis is also done on regional levels.
Gullickson noted all law enforcement agencies are being required to convert to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System and he said that “will establish more uniform and robust data collection nationwide.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.