MANKATO — Police say they're seeing more complaints of "splat gun" incidents and are warning parents that their kids could end up facing assault charges if the guns are misused.
Splat guns are battery-powered water gel guns that can have magazines that hold hundreds of gel-like rounds. Like paint ball guns, they are often used by players to shoot at and mark each other in war-game type play.
But the projectiles can have 200-feet-per-second velocity and can cause injuries to unsuspecting targets who aren't wearing eye and face protection and other recommended protective gear.
"They can be dangerous if someone is hit in the eye or face," said Mankato Public Safety Cmdr. Dan Schisel. He said police have responded to three or four incidents in just the past couple of weeks.
The most recent was 7:48 p.m. Saturday when youths in a car randomly fired splat projectiles at another vehicle on Cherry Street. The 15- to 17-year-olds in the vehicle were stopped and are being charged with fifth-degree assault.
