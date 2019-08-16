MANKATO — Police have identified an auto tampering and fleeing suspect but need the public's help finding him.
Deiante Deshaun Domienic Jones, 21, is wanted in connection with a a report of a man tampering with vehicles Wednesday morning on East Main Street in Mankato.
The prowler ran from police. Investigators released video of the man to the public and now have identified Jones as a suspect but his whereabouts were unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
