HENDERSON — A Henderson man allegedly pretended to be a police chief and threatened to slit another man's throat.
Charles William Johns, 23, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor counts of impersonating a peace officer and disorderly conduct Friday in Sibley County District Court.
Johns falsely claimed to be the Henderson police chief during a phone call disputing the ownership of a vehicle, according to a court complaint. The alleged victim was the registered owner of a vehicle but Johns claimed he bought it from a junkyard.
When the registered owner became suspicious that the caller was not the chief, the caller reportedly threatened: “I'm going to come over to your house and slit your throat.”
The registered owner contacted the real police chief, who recognized Johns' phone number. Johns reportedly admitted he called the complainant.
