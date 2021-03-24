MANKATO — The death of a 27-year-old man Tuesday evening is being investigated by Mankato police.
The man was brought by acquaintances to the emergency room of the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato at about 7 p.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, said Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel.
“Due to the circumstances, it was a situation where public safety was called,” Schisel said.
There was no obvious signs of trauma, he said. The body was taken to a medical examiners office to determine a cause of death.
