MANKATO — Mankato police are investigating a reported assault on a school bus.
Authorities responded to a medical call on a bus Tuesday afternoon and have opened an assault investigation involving young children, according to Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel. He said he could not provide any further information or confirm claims made in a viral social media post while the case remains under investigation.
Mankato Area Public Schools administrator Tom Sager, who oversees transportation, confirmed there was an incident involving "unsafe behavior" on a bus that resulted in a student injury. The district has investigated, Sager said, and “responded appropriately.”
Sager said “student safety is a top priority” and that extends to buses.
