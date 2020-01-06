MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a driver who did not stop after hitting a man in a wheelchair in downtown Mankato Sunday night.
The man who was struck was taken to the Mankato hospital with minor injuries.
The hit-and-run occurred around 9:35 p.m. on Warren Street just east of South Front Street. The motorist was eastbound, hit the person from behind and flipped the wheelchair, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
Police are looking for a gray car that was seen in the area at about the time of the crash on surveillance video. Debris left behind at the scene suggests the car had a peach-colored part somewhere on it, Schisel said.
The vehicle involved likely has damage to its front-passenger side.
Anyone who might have information about the hit-and-run is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.