MANKATO — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed the owner of Mankato area automotive repair business through the wrist last month.
Kent David Olson, 49, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault and gross misdemeanor driving without a license Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest but his whereabouts were unknown.
According to court documents:
Olson brought his car to a repair shop in South Bend Township on Oct. 16 after he struck a deer. Olson and the shop owner had a shared female acquaintance. Olson got upset because he believed the shop owner and the woman were romantically involved.
When the business owner bent over to pick something up, Olson allegedly kicked him in the head. A fight ensued, during which Olson allegedly pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the other man through the wrist.
Olson fled in a different vehicle and hasn't been seen since. He does not have a license due to prior DWI convictions and has a warrant for parole violation on a prior assault conviction.
The person who was stabbed was bleeding profusely and was taken by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
Investigators observed blood splatter in the shop and later on the second vehicle that Olson brought to the shop, fled in and abandoned.
Surveillance video from neighboring businesses showed two men fighting and then the shop owner holding his arm as he went to call for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.