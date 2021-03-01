MANKATO — A downtown Mankato bar violated its capacity restriction and the mask requirement set in the governor's pandemic executive orders, police say.
Officers observed violations at South Street Saloon around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The number of people inside the establishment exceeded capacity restrictions, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said. Bars and restaurants currently are limited to either 250 people or 50% of their capacity, whichever is lower.
Officers also reportedly observed bar staff not wearing masks.
A report is being provided to state regulators, Schisel said. The bar also could face consequences against its city liquor license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.