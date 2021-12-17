MANKATO — Mankato police are aware of vague warnings of school violence circulating on a social media platform but say they have found no evidence of any local threat.
Posts about potential school violence on Friday have been spreading on TikTok, most of them not naming any school or providing any other specifics.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Jeremy Clifton said the department has been working with school officials and has devoted significant time looking into reports of locally shared warnings. But they have not found any posts that originated locally.
“We are pursuing it to ensure the safety of our students. We take these very seriously,” he said. “More often than not we're finding out it is not a localized threat.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also issued a statement Friday morning that there was no known credible threat. But the department encouraged the public to "remain alert."
Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson sent a similar message to parents on Thursday.
"With no credible threat, we do not anticipate making a change to tomorrow's regularly scheduled school day," the letter said. "Having said that, please immediately report anything suspicious or concerning to your school principal. School officials will work with local public safety partners to assess each situation on a case-by-case basis and follow up accordingly with students and families."
At least a few Mankato area parents said on social media they opted to keep their children home from school Friday.
Clifton said his department expects to receive and investigate more reports from parents concerned about social media posts on Sunday evening, because that is a time parents tend to log on to social media and see posts from prior days.
"We pursue each one of these as they come in individually and ensure that we're doing our due diligence," he said.
