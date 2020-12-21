MANKATO — Police officers will remain at East and West high schools but not at Prairie Winds Middle School.
The Mankato School Board on Monday narrowly approved continuing the school resource officer program with one fewer officer, an advisory committee and other changes. The board split with four members in favor and three in opposition.
For decades the school district and city of Mankato have had a partnership placing dedicated officers in some schools. The number of officers has varied between one and four over the years.
Some community members this summer and fall pressed Mankato police to remove all officers from schools, as some other Minnesota districts have done.
After receiving ample community feedback, Supt. Paul Peterson recommended the program continue with a few adjustments.
“We need to restructure this program and do so in a way that honors the concerns we have heard and more fully aligns with our goal of ensuring safe and welcoming inclusive schools for all,” he said.
There no longer will be an officer at Prairie Winds Middle School. Having an officer at the larger of the district’s two middle schools made sense when it opened in 2016, Peterson said. But as the new school has gotten settled, Peterson said school and district leaders have determined an officer is no longer needed.
“We believe the time is right for us to take away that position and allow Prairie Winds to continue with their restorative practices that have really proven to be very effective at that six to eight level,” Peterson said.
The officers who will remain at the districts’ two primary high schools will have a new appearance and will attend more professional development.
The officers won’t wear a uniform, which Peterson said can have a “triggering effect” for some students.
“The primary focus of the role is to build relationships with students and staff and the uniform should reflect this,” the superintendent said.
The officers will continue to carry a gun, which is a Department of Public Safety requirement.
The officers will be required to participate in the same equity-related professional development programs the district provides to its educators.
An advisory council will be established to give suggestions on additional ways the resource officer program could be improved. The council will include student and community representatives, and they will review ideas already suggested during a series of community input opportunities this fall.
The council also will help district officials develop a system to measure how well officers are achieving their mission of building positive relationships with students. Once that criteria is developed, an annual report will be given to the board.
The School Board authorized administration to enter into a new two-year contract with the city of Mankato that incorporates the changes Peterson proposed.
The cost has not yet been finalized. The district currently pays the city $192,000 annually for three officers.
The majority of board members — Judi Brandon, Ann Hendricks, Jodi Sapp and Abdi Sabrie — voted to keep officers in the high schools.
Sabrie called the recommended changes a good compromise.
“The solution is not to dismantle the system. The solution is to improve the system,” he said.
Hendricks was especially pleased with the advisory council idea. Such councils have been productive on other district issues, she said.
Board members Darren Wacker, Kristi Schuck and Sara Hansen opposed a new contract.
Hansen said two years was too long and she was concerned by some reports that school principals sometimes threaten to get resource officers involved in what should be only disciplinary matters.
Schuck shared concern about the lack of specificity about how officers’ objectives would be measured.
Wacker said eliminating the officer positions at least through the remainder of the school year would help the district through a pandemic-related financial shortfall. He suggested the district use the coming months to further develop the recommended changes to the program.
“I think the most responsible thing for the district is to set that vision and agree on that vision as partners and then to move that forward,” he said.
The new contract comes after a push to remove officers from schools led by a group of teens and young adults called Ignite the Youth. Group leaders contend officers in the schools make some students feel targeted and unsafe, and they suggested the funding for school officers be reallocated for more student support staff and programs.
The school district held a series of community forums and conducted an online survey. School Board members reviewed hundreds of survey comments and summaries of forum comments.
The survey included the question: “Do you believe SROs (school resource officers) support or disrupt your child’s school experience?” Over 80% of the 306 respondents said “support.”
Over a third of the survey respondents said there should be some changes to partnership.
Several Ignite the Youth leaders and supporters made a final argument Monday night before the School Board voted.
“The idea that placing a good cop in the school is going to change the dynamic that a Black person is going to have around police is ludicrous,” Desmond Bassett said.
“If we continue this contract with SROs in our public schools we will be upholding white supremacy,” Ruwayda Omar said. “We will be telling Black and brown students that they do not matter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.