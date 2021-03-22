MANKATO — Policing policies and practices in Mankato generally received positive reviews Monday night from a coalition of groups that spent six months listening to racial minorities and contemplating how law enforcement might be improved in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter.
"Mankato has done a lot of great stuff. Mankato has been on it ...," Yurie Hong of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato told the Mankato City Council.
Hong and Julio Zelaya of the ACLU presented the council with the coalition's report, including a list of suggested reforms that in many cases are in place or were in the process of being implemented by the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The project — a partnership that also includes the NAACP of Mankato, B.E.A.M., YWCA of Mankato, the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and CADA — followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and other cases of police-involved deaths of unarmed people of color nationwide.
"This is a crucial moment," Hong said. "And we're not building from scratch."
Mankato's has a community-oriented policing strategy, and several of the goals of the coalition have been goals of the Public Safety Department from well before the protests calling for police reform that swept across the nation and world after Floyd's May 25 death.
After four two-hour sessions held last fall, the coalition drafted a 17-page report with individual recommendations for each of the cities, as well as general recommendations for all three.
The general recommendations included:
•Actively recruiting and hiring people of color.
•Working together to improve policing, particularly for groups that have not been heard or have been disadvantaged by the current system.
•Collecting data on the perceived race of people police interact with.
•Presenting the data to the public annually and developing recommendations to reduce racial disparities.
•Putting a strategic plan in place to ensure police and other city employees regularly reflect on and learn about the racial and ethnic diversity of their communities.
•Avoiding the purchase of military-style police gear and equipment.
•Establishing civilian oversight boards to hold police accountable through the hearing of citizen complaints, investigating allegations, participating in disciplinary decisions, and playing a role in hiring and promotion.
Other than the last item, Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said the department is mostly in sync with the recommendations. Much of the data is being collected, and the department is working on a web page that will allow residents to make complaints about officers, track how the complaints have been handled and see statistical information about the department's activities, including on matters of race.
"This is something I am absolutely committed to, as is my team," Vokal told the council. "... This is where we need to go as a city."
Mankato has a Public Safety Advisory Committee, and Vokal said she wants to make it more representative of the city's diversity. But the committee does not have the authority under state law to investigate or make disciplinary decisions related to alleged officer misconduct.
Zelaya said it's critical that the committee be staffed and funded at a level that allows it to be a robust source of input in how the Public Safety Department operates, "that there is a space for the community's voice."
As for the militarization of police, a point of concern for protesters in some cities, doesn't apply in Mankato, according to Vokal. The purchase of military rifles in 2001 was the most recent weaponry acquired from the Department of Defense, and the department's main use of the program is to acquire free office supplies.
Several council members expressed thanks for the input from the coalition and applauded the department's longstanding approach, as well as Vokal's commitment to look for paths to further improvement. Council member Mark Frost, however, was indignant at the suggestion in the report that local police had mistreated members of minority groups in the past.
"There's no evidence, no paperwork, no complaints, no nothing," Frost said. "... This is beyond believable that we would jump into this for no good reason when we have the best public safety of maybe anybody in the United States."
But Vokal and Assistant Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose said there's value in hearing community feedback because it can bring ideas for improvement and present opportunities to correct misperceptions. City Manager Susan Arntz echoed those comments.
"There's room for us to grow," Arntz said. "We have partners in Yurie and Julio, and we're glad for that."
