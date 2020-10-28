MANKATO — Organizers say Thursday’s final session in their series on police reforms will bring locals together to start considering solutions in their communities.
The virtual event, from 6:30-8 p.m., comes after three previous educational sessions on police reforms held in September and earlier in October. The first event focused on interactions with local police departments, followed by a discussion on the “defund” movement and then a look at how changes can happen on a local level.
While the first three sessions laid the groundwork, the final one will break people into small groups based on where they live so they can explore community-specific challenges and solutions.
“Policing is something that’s hyper-local,” said Julio Zelaya, the ACLU’s Greater Minnesota racial justice project coordinator. “So our actions should be tailored to each city.”
The ACLU is one of several partner organizations putting together the series. The Greater Mankato Diversity Council, NAACP Mankato, B.E.A.M., YWCA Mankato and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato are all heavily involved as well.
Along with connecting participants to others in their communities, the small groups also can serve as a launching point for locals who want to stay involved and organized in reform efforts after the series ends. The intention wasn’t for the series to be the last word on the issue, said Yurie Hong of Indivisible, but rather for the discussions to continue on a local level.
“We know this work is long and hard and complicated,” she said. “This series was meant to motivate, educate and empower people to take the issue in hand and move in the directions they need to for their particular city.”
Even if people live 15 minutes apart, she added, their communities can have their own police departments, own city councils and own way of doing things. One city’s needs could be different than another’s.
For Mankato, said Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes, people will need to look into solutions specific to the city.
“After we learn in a large, regional group, we have to take those learnings locally,” he said.
Hayes pointed out several opportunities coming up in November for people to remain engaged in the work. The events include “listening and action” sessions organized in Mankato so community members can provide input on local law enforcement agencies.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Diversity Council and local NAACP on the sessions, Hayes said. Dates for the listening sessions could be announced this week.
To register for Thursday's virtual breakout sessions, visit tinyurl.com/y3bp6e76.
