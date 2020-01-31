MANKATO — Three people were charged after a road rage incident in downtown Mankato that police say involved a gun, methamphetamine and a U-Haul driver under the influence.
A confrontation between the occupants of a U-Haul truck and a pickup began on Veterans Memorial Bridge around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
According to court complaints:
The pickup driver thought he was goofing around with the occupants of the U-Haul but then a passenger in the moving truck motioned like he was trying to provoke a fight.
The man in the pickup pulled over on Second Street near Walnut Street to let the U-Haul pass. When the other driver also pulled over, the complainant said he got out and approached the U-Haul. The U-Haul driver pointed what he thought was a firearm at him and threatened to kill him, the pickup driver alleged.
The pickup driver retreated, called police and followed the U-Haul to a parking lot near Second and Cherry streets, where the U-Haul driver reportedly got out and placed an object in the back of the moving truck.
When police stopped the U-Haul moments later near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Spring Street, a woman was driving.
Police found a BB handgun that resembled a firearm in the back of the moving truck. Glass pipes containing traces of methamphetamine also were found in the vehicle.
Pierre Markel Tieh-Bryant, 22, of Mounds View was identified as the suspect who pointed the gun. He was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats and misdemeanor driving without a license.
Ayla Tanya Dee Grothe, 43 was driving when police stopped the moving truck. She failed field sobriety tests and told officers she was moving to Mankato and the pipes inside the truck belonged to her. She was charged with gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
Passenger Christopher Michael Chustz, 27, of St. Paul, had a needle that he admitted contained meth. He was charged with gross misdemeanor drug possession.
