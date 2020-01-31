MANKATO — Three people are in custody after a road rage incident in downtown Mankato that police say involved a gun, methamphetamine and a U-Haul driver under the influence.
A confrontation between the occupants of a U-Haul truck and a pickup began on the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
According to Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel:
The vehicles then pulled over on Second Street near Walnut Street. The driver of the pickup told police he got out of his vehicle and the U-Haul driver pointed what he thought was a firearm at him as he approached.
The pickup driver retreated, called police and followed the U-Haul to Second and Cherry streets, where the U-Haul driver reportedly got out and placed an object in the back of the moving truck. While he did that, a woman got into the driver's seat.
Police stopped the U-Haul moments later near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Spring Street and found a BB handgun that resembled a firearm in the back of the moving truck. A substance police suspect to be methamphetamine also was found in the vehicle.
Pierre Markel Tieh-Bryant, 22, was identified as the suspect who pointed the gun. He faces possible charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Ayla Tanya Dee Grothe, 43, was driving when police stopped the moving truck. She was arrested on suspicion of DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Passenger Christopher Michael Chustz, 27, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession.
