MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety requests the public's help in finding five suspects involved in a robbery last week.

The incident occurred at 4:55 a.m. at a bus stop on the 200 block of Briargate Road. The suspects are of accused of taking an Apple watch and cash from the victim. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a city of Mankato news release. 

Police have photos of two of the five suspects. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact public safety at 911 or 507-507-387-8744.

