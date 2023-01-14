MANKATO — Mankato police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 21-year-old Mankato woman who has been missing since Thursday night.
Kathleen Jo Gimenez was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Record Street, which is on the west side of Mankato's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Gimenez is described as an Asian woman, approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black Converse shoes. She has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information about Gimenez is asked to contact the department at 911 or 387-8725.
