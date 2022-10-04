MANKATO — Public Safety seeks assistance locating a missing person who is a vulnerable adult.
Cullen Duane Kennedy, a 25-year-old white male, is 6-foot 5-inches tall and 250 pounds. He has not contacted his family and was last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. Kennedy was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
Anyone with information about Kennedy or his whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.
