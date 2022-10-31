MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect regarding criminal damage to the sculpture "Endeavor" located on Hickory Street.

The vandalism happened at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture. The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000.

Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect vandalizing the statue and also shows him walking with a female.

A $1,000 reward, sponsored by CityArt, is being offered to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Damage to artwork can result in a felony charge.

Contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780 with any information.

