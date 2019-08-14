MANKATO — Police have released surveillance video and images of a man or men suspected of tampering with vehicles in Mankato.
A witness reported a suspicious man pulling on vehicle door handles around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of E. Main Street. Responding police officers spotted and chased a man matching the suspect's description in the area but did not catch him.
Another resident in the area provided surveillance video of the suspect walking through a backyard.
A garage burglary also was reported on Clover Lane, which is near Main Street, and police are investigating whether the same suspect is involved.
Police on Wednesday also released surveillance images of a man suspected in auto tampering incidents last week.
It's not clear whether it is the same man, Cmdr. Dan Schisel said. In both cases the man was carrying a black bag.
Police hope members of the public might recognize the suspect or suspects, or be able to provide other clues. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-387-8725.
The request for public assistance comes as officers have noticed an uptick in theft from vehicle and tampering reports in recent weeks across the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.