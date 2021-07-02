MANKATO — Police are looking for a Mankato man accused of threatening to kill a woman.
Rhajeun Jemal Logwood, 29, is charged with felony threats and felony assault in Blue Earth County District Court. A threat of great bodily harm can be charged as assault under state law.
A woman reported Logwood sent her multiple threatening messages last month, including threats to kill her. He also sent her photographs of himself holding guns and a photograph of her parking space, the charges say.
Logwood's current whereabouts are unknown.
“The defendant presents an active danger to the victim and the general public,” the court complaint states.
