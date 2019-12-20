MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's help identifying five suspects in an alleged assault Thursday night.
A man told police he was beaten and his I.D. stolen at 9:46 p.m. in an apartment building parking lot at 1341 Pohl Road.
Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said the victim had come to the apartment parking lot to meet one of the unidentified suspects. It's unclear what prompted the assault, Schisel said. The incident is still under investigation.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the local hospital with head injuries. He since has been released.
The suspects are described as:
• A dark-skinned black male, thin, about 6'3," with a tall flat-top haircut, wearing a black jacket and a stocking hat;
• A lighter-skinned black male, large build, around 5'10," wearing a black jacket;
• A black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants;
• Two black males wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact public safety at 387-8780.
